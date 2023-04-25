Indore's Famous Jeerawan Joins Prohibited List of Hand Baggage Items on Flights!

In a recent development, Indore’s renowned Jeerawan snack has been added to the list of prohibited hand baggage items on flights. The decision was taken by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) due to safety concerns.

Jeerawan is a popular snack in Indore and is known for its distinct spicy and tangy flavour. It is a favourite among locals and tourists alike, and is often bought as a souvenir.

However, according to the DGCA, the snack contains a high amount of oil and spices which can cause staining and damage to the aircraft seats and interiors. The decision to add Jeerawan to the list of prohibited items was made after several incidents of staining and damage were reported by airlines.

Passengers are now advised to pack Jeerawan in their checked-in luggage instead of carrying it in their hand baggage. Failure to comply with the new rules may result in the snack being confiscated at the security check.

The DGCA has also urged passengers to follow all safety guidelines while travelling and to ensure that they do not carry any prohibited items in their hand baggage. This move is expected to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers on board.

In light of this development, many Indore residents have expressed disappointment as they will no longer be able to carry their favourite snack on flights. However, the DGCA’s decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of all passengers and cannot be ignored.

