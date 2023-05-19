International Volkswagen Bus Day: All-Electric Three-row ID. Buzz to Debut on June 2

Volkswagen will be celebrating the first-ever International Volkswagen Bus Day on June 2, 2023. And, to commemorate the occasion, it will unveil the all-electric three-row ID. Buzz in Huntington Beach, California. In addition, there will be multiple new product showcases, live entertainment and streamed programming, plus a “Cars & Coffee” style gathering for classic Volkswagen Bus owners.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz is already available in two-row and cargo vehicle configurations in the European markets. However, the three-row version is planned for the North American market starting in 2024. The three-row ID. Buzz takes styling cues from the Volkswagen’s iconic Microbus with short overhangs, spacious interior and two-tone color palette.

“Whether you call them Buses, Bullis or Kombis, the legacy Type 2s have left on modern culture is unmatched,” said Cameron Batten, Chief Communications Officer, Volkswagen Group of America. “As we continue to introduce the T2’s 21st Century electric successor, the ID. Buzz, we’re thrilled to create this annual day of celebration for Volkswagen bus fans and enthusiasts everywhere.”

top videos

The International Volkswagen Bus Day pays homage to Type 2 (VW Bus) fans while it is National Day Calendar’s first vehicle make/model specific designation to receive International Day status.

“National Day Calendar is honored to announce International Volkswagen Bus Day will be celebrated each June 2nd,” said Amy Monette, CEO, National Day Calendar. “We are forever grateful for the opportunity to work with Volkswagen in establishing a new International Day for their iconic brand. Life is about celebrating moments and milestones and we are happy to have another reason to celebrate every day. We can’t wait to see the #VWBusDay celebrations worldwide.”