IPL 2023: All-Electric Ampere Primus RCB Edition Launched in India, Bookings Open

Ampere, the electric 2-wheeler division of Greaves Electric Mobility, has introduced the Primus RCB edition in the Indian market. The company has joined hands with the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2023 Edition and several more announcements are expected as the T20 league progresses. The all-electric Ampere Primus RCB Edition can be booked at a token payment of Rs 499/- in the country.

The RCB Edition will be sold in limited numbers in the domestic market. Furthermore, one unit of this limited-edition electric scooter will also be gifted to a stand-out player from the RCB dugout during each of their home games. Though Ampere has yet not disclosed the price of the RCB Edition.

Powered by a 3.4 kW electric motor, it does a 0-40 kmph sprint in merely 4.2 seconds before topping out at 77kmph. It comes equipped with an LFP battery pack which has a life of 1 lakh km. Ampere Primus has a range of 107 km on a single charge while it takes five hours to achieve 100 percent charge. The electric scooter also boasts of three riding modes, combi braking system and storage space of 22 litres.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director - Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, said, “Ampere Primus is a flagship electric scooter from Ampere which is perfectly suited for multiple usage needs of any Indian family. It has a very high appeal for modern millennial commuters with discerning taste. The RCB-themed limited edition Ampere Primus brings to life the spirit of the team, the sport and our purpose to make Har Gully Electric."

