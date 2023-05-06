IRCTC Announces Do Dham Ex Kolkata Pilgrimage Tour, Details Inside

Under the “Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” scheme and “Dekho Apna Desh”, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is organising a trip to two pilgrimage centres, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The trip is named “Do Dham Ex Kolkata” and all the necessary information about it is available on the website provided by IRCTC in the announcement tweet.

Experience the divine grace on a spiritual sojourn with IRCTC's Do Dham Yatra. Book your tickets now and explore the spiritual heritage of India! https://t.co/It7VmVqgIx@Amritmahotsav @incredibleindia @tourismgoi #azadikirail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 4, 2023

The tweet was shared with a poster and text that read, “Experience the divine grace on a spiritual sojourn with IRCTC’s Do Dham Yatra. Book your tickets now and explore the spiritual heritage of India!

https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=EHA065”

The duration of the tour is 7 days and 8 nights. The total expense per traveller is Rs 69,100. The journey for pilgrims will start in Kolkata. The facilities provided include everything from hotel stays, flight tickets to food and drinks. Breakfast and dinner are included but passengers will have to do their arrangements for lunch.

Package details

Package Name- Do Dham Ex. Kolkata

Package Duration- 7 Nights & 8 Days

Travel Mode- Flight

Destination Covered- Kedarnath, Badrinath

All passengers who opt for the trip will be provided with hotel facilities to stay at their destinations. Along with this, travel insurance, AC bus, sightseeing, 7 breakfasts and 8 dinners will be provided as a part of the package.

Package pricing

For a single passenger, the trip will cost Rs 69,100. For two passengers travelling together, the package will only cost Rs 48,800 per person. For three people travelling together, the cost will further come down to Rs 46,300. For children, a separate charge of Rs 33,400 will have to be paid with the bed and Rs 28,800 without the bed.

According to the information given by IRCTC, tour package bookings can be carried out online by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com or through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

The departure date is June 1, 2023, and the total group size that can be accommodated on the trip is 24. Therefore, interested people are advised to book their seats as soon as possible as only a limited number of people can take the trip.

