IRCTC Announces International Tour Package to Bali: Price, Itinerary, Dates, and More

Are you planning a holiday in Bali? If yes, then, this article might add some benefits to your plan. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recently announced some exciting holiday packages for Indonesia’s Bali, under which it is offering some good deals in a decent price range.

Interested customers can book the 6 days holiday vacation package for Bali from IRCTC’s official webiste. The tour will start on August 11.

IRCTC’s Bali Holiday Package Details

While confirming the news on Twitter, IRCTC tweeted that step into the unexplored side of Bali on the Awesome Bali tour. As per the details shared by the website, the international vacation package will provide a popular site seen to the tourist including Ubud Village, Kintamani Tour, Cruise, Tanah Lot Temple Tour, and nearby beaches, among others.

Bali Holiday Package Cost

Interested tourists can book this 5-night and 6-days tour package at the price of Rs 1,05,900. IRCTC also offers some deals or offers on this price to the selected customers. The package includes comfort-class flight tickets of Air Asia, which will depart from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

IRCTC’s Bali Holiday Package Itinerary

Day 1: Tourists will depart from Lucknow Airport for Bali

Day 2: They will arrive in Indonesia, check in to their hotels, and will expirence Kecak Dance Performance.

Day 3: Bali: The guide will take tourists for a full-day tour of the Royal Palace, Kintamani with Ubud Coffee Plantation.

Day 4: Bali: The day will start with Bali Safari and Marine Park with Jungle Hopper Pass. It will end with a sunset dinner on a cruise.

Day 5: Tourists will expirence turtle island at Tanjung Benoa on SIC Basis Evening at Tanah Lot.

Day 6: Check out from hotels, and depart for the airport to Lucknow.

For more information regarding the same, interested customers are advised to visit IRCTC official website.