IRCTC Introduces Divya Dakshin Darshan Yatra: All You Need To Know

If you are planning a trip to India and wish to visit a few revered temples, you can consider exploring the southern states in case you haven’t before. Apart from witnessing pleasant weather, magnificent religious places and spending leisure time, you can avail of the tour package provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

IRCTC has come up with a tour package for religious places along with tourist places. It is all set to begin the Divya Dakshin Darshan Yatra by operating an exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for the convenience of the passengers. You can get the chance to visit Tirupati Balaji Temple or the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai. The almost week-long package cost starts from Rs 15,900 onwards. Apart from your three meals- breakfast, lunch and dinner, the tour package also covers your bus rides to explore the cities.

IRCTC posted the information on Twitter. The name of the offer is Divya Dakshin Darshan Yatra (WZBGI04). As per the details, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train will commence its journey from Sabarmati in Gujarat on June 23, 2023, with confirmed train tickets in Non-AC Sleeper & 3AC Sleeper Class. Passengers can board or deboard this special train from Sabarmati, Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Pune and Solapur stations. The trip will last for 7 nights and 8 days. The itinerary includes places like Tirupati, Rameswaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari.

The tweet read, “Immerse yourself in devotion at some of the most venerated temples of South India on the Divya Dakshin Darshan Yatra.” Check out the link here-

Immerse yourself in devotion at some of the most venerated temples of South India on the Divya Dakshin Darshan Yatra. Book Now on https://t.co/P7WBplBhAC — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 26, 2023

The tariff will vary as per the tour packages. But as per the available information, the package will start from Rs 15,900 in Non-AC sleeper class. However, if you are willing to travel in the Third AC, then the package will cost you Rs 27,500 per person.

If you are interested and want to book the tour, you can consider visiting the IRCTC website irctctourism.com. You can also avail of the package by booking it through the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Officers and Regional Office too.