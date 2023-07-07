IRCTC Launches Bharat Gaurav Express To Connect Major Destinations For Pilgrimage

As a part of the Uttar Bharat Darshan trip, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) will launch a special train that will provide tourists with the chance to see important religious sites in India. The train will offer a 33% discounted rate as part of the Bharat Gaurav Train Scheme to encourage rail travel.

Vishwajeet Dey, Manager, IRCTC Kolkata recently disclosed that the Bharat Gaurav train will set out on an extraordinary voyage that will stop at places like Haridwar, Rishikesh, Vaishno Devi, Amritsar, Mathura, Vrindavan, Agra, and Ayodhya. The tour, which will start on August 11 and last for 10 nights and 11 days, will provide visitors with the chance to fully immerse themselves in the spiritual and cultural riches of these revered locations.

In addition, he announced that the train’s route will include stops at Mecheda, Kharagpur, Midnapore, Tata Nagar, Purulia, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram, and Pandit Deendayal Junction. Passengers will have the opportunity to board the train at Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction. Notably, the Bharat Gaurav train will introduce a new offering by IRCTC, featuring three classes of travel: economy, standard, and comfort, catering to the diverse needs of passengers.

Passengers will pay a price of Rs 17,700 per person to travel in sleeper class, Rs 27,400 to travel in standard class with 3 AC, and Rs 30,300 per person to travel in comfort class with 3 AC. In addition to all of this, vegetarian meals will be served at breakfast, lunch, and dinner in both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned hotels, depending on the category. In addition, there will be proper arrangements for water and morning tea. Apart from this, security guards, sweepers, and tour guides will also be accessible in the coach along with the arrangement of air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses for travelling according to the category.

IRCTC has also recently launched a package to take you to 7 Jyotirlingas across India. A Jyotirlinga is a shrine where Lord Shiva is worshipped in the form of a Jyotirlinga. The trip will be a 9 nights and 10 days tour starting from July 27 to August 5, 2023. There will be stoppages at Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, the Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar, Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar, and the Bhimashankar.