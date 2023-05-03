IRCTC To Soon Facilitate Online Ticket Booking For Pets

Indian Railways has good news for pet parents. The Ministry of Railways has recently prepared a proposal to kickstart the online ticket booking facility for pet dogs and cats. With this, railway passengers will be able to take their pets on the train with them without any hassle. The Ministry of Railways is also considering giving the booking rights of pets to the TTE.

Until now, pet parents had to book tickets for 1st Class AC tickets, cabins or coupes, provided that the whole coupe is booked, by visiting the parcel booking counters of the platform on the day of the journey. Passengers were allowed to carry their four-legged friends in a box in second-class luggage and brake van. Due to this, passengers faced a lot of trouble. Keeping this in mind, the Ministry of Railways is now considering starting online ticket booking for pets. For this, changes are being made to the software of IRCTC.

The rules have been announced for animals of all sizes, from elephants to horses, dogs, and birds. Pets such as dogs and cats can accompany their owners on their journeys. If you are planning to take your pet with you on a journey on Indian Railways then you need to follow the rules.

Remember, after booking the ticket get it photocopied and make sure to complete all vaccinations for your pet and keep all certificates handy and a fitness certificate from the vet 24-48 hours before departure. Also, carry relevant IDs. Carry water, food and their favourite toy to keep them busy during their journey to keep them comfortable.

Earlier, passengers had to book full coupes with two or four berths in AC first class and the fee was also very high. If a dog was carried in a dog box, it was charged at luggage rates as applicable to the train at 30 kg per dog. They could be carried in AC first class for 60 kg per dog as well.

But, they were not allowed in AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, AC chair car, Sleeper class and second class compartments. In case, a passenger did not book a ticket for their pet, they were levied with a heavy fine. The TTE used to charge six times the ticket price.

