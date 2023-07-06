IRCTC's Latest Bharat Gaurav Train Package Takes You To 7 Jyotirlingas; Deets Inside

The month of Sawan started on July 4, and devotees are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for it. They observe fasts during this period to please Lord Shiva, perform rituals, and visit temples to honour God. For those who believe that visiting Jyotirlingas during Sawan is extremely auspicious, IRCTC has created a fantastic package to take you to 7 Jyotirlingas (a Jyotirlinga is a shrine where Lord Shiva is worshipped in the form of a Jyotirlingam) across India. The Bharat Gaurav tourist train will operate from the railway station in Gorakhpur. There will be stops along the way at Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, the Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar, Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar, and the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga.

The trip will last for 9 nights and 10 days, starting on July 27 and ending on August 5, 2023. This package includes transportation in second, third, and sleeper classes, breakfast, lunch, and dinner with vegetarian options, as well as local sightseeing in AC and non-AC buses. Ayodhya Cantt, Barabanki Jn, Lucknow, Kanpur, Orai, and Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi are additional locations where accommodations have been created for boarding and deboarding the train.

Tickets on EMI

For this tour, there is a Rs 905 per month LTC and EMI facility available. Government or non-government banks that are listed on the IRCTC portal offer EMI facilities. Additionally, reservations for this trip may be made at the IRCTC office in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow’s Paryatan Bhawan, or online at the website: www.irctctourism.com.

Rent and Amenities

The package price for one/two/three persons in economy class (sleeper class) is Rs18,466 per person. The total cost for each child (5 to 11 years old) is Rs 17,350. Sleeper class travel will include transportation — that is non-AC, lodging in non-AC hotels, multi-share laundry facilities, and non-AC hotel rooms.

The price of the package is Rs 30,668 for one, two, or three people in standard class (3AC class), and Rs 29,356 for children (5–11 years). For individuals who are travelling in 3 AC, arrangements have been made for them to take a bathroom break in non-AC hotel rooms at required rates, stay in AC hotels, and take non-AC transportation.

For one, two, or three people sharing a Comfort class (2AC class) room, the package costs Rs 40,603 for each person, and Rs 39,028 for the child (5-11 years). Guests travelling in second air conditioning will be accommodated in hotels with rooms, where they can take their bathroom breaks.