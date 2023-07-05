IRCTC’s Tirupati To Trivandrum Tour Package: All You Need To Know

If you are considering a trip to South India, there is good news for you. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will start the ‘Bharat Gaurav - South India Tour, Ex Bettiah’, which includes visits to Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, and Trivandrum. The travel package starts from Rs 19,620.

IRCTC said the tour will begin on July 22, 2023, from Bettiah (Bihar). This trip will last 10 nights and 11 days. The unique feature is that you only have to pay once and then you don’t have to worry about the logistics like food, drink, or hotels during the trip. This journey will take place on Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.

Highlights of the tour package:

Package Name– Bharat Gaurav- Dakshin Bharat Yatra, Ex Bettiah (EZBG03)

Destination Covered– Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari & Trivandrum

Duration of Tour– 10 Nights & 11 Days

Departure Date– July 22, 2023

How much will be the fare?

The fare will vary for different tour packages. The package will start from Rs 19,620 per person. If you are travelling in sleeper class, then you will have to pay Rs 19,620. If travelling in a third AC, then Rs 32,075 per person will be charged.

Here’s how you can book the package

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting IRCTC’s website: www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Office.