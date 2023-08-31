Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 15 lakh

Isuzu Motors, the Japanese car manufacturer in India has launched the all-new D-Max S Cab Z. The powerful pickup truck comes at an introductory price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai ), which might fluctuate in the future.

Interested customers can book the vehicle by visiting the company’s authorized showroom. The newly launched pickup truck also can booked online through the company’s official website.

Isuzu D-Max S Cab Z Capabilities

As per the details shared by the company through an official press release, the smart-looking king-size pickup has been introduced under the commercial vehicle segment, filled with advanced features and all the workhorse capability, making it stand out among others in the market.

The company says the newly launched model can provide a passenger vehicle-like comfort, which can be used for business and professional requirements.

Isuzu D-Max S Cab Z Exterior

Talking about the exterior first, D-Max S Cab Z features an eye-catching eagle-inspired chrome grille, flanked by Bi-LED Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs, chrome finish door and tailgate handles, heavy cladding on the sides, roof rails, automatic adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, gunmetal finish shark fin antenna, and 6-spoke wheel covers, which add an overall charm in the vehicle.

When it comes to features and comfort, the ISUZU S-cab Z undoubtedly leaves every competitor behind as it comes with keyless entry, and perfectly positioned stylish anti-skid sidesteps, allowing the customers to have easy ingress and egress.

Isuzu D-Max S Cab Z Interior

Inside the cabin, the customers get a piano black finished treatment that compliments the vehicle’s multi-functional leather finish steering wheel. The dual-tone black and dark grey premium-class upholstery enhances the further charm from the inside.

Isuzu D-Max S Cab Z Engine and Power

As far as the engine is concerned, it features a 2.5-litre diesel unit, which generates a max power of 77.77 bhp at 3800 rpm and 176 Nm of peak torque at 1500-2400 rpm.