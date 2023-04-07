Jabalpur-Delhi Mahakoshal Superfast Express Timings Changed, Check Updated Schedule

Indian Railways is always looking for ways to improve its services. The idea to transition from a semi-high-speed rail to a bullet train is being worked on quickly. Important cities in many states are being connected by the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains. Many more routes are still to be covered by these premium trains. The train schedule is occasionally modified to take into account the needs of the passengers. This time, the departure timing of the Mahakoshal Superfast train from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Jabalpur has been changed. For the benefit of the passengers, North Central Railway has recently released a revised timetable.

With a Facebook post, North Central Railway informed users of the change in the Mahakaushal Superfast train’s departure time. Railways announced that in a statement it decided to change the schedule for train number 12190 (Mahakoshal Superfast). The train will depart ahead of its normal schedule. From Hazrat Nizamuddin, the train travels to Jabalpur Junction. The train leaves Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2:33 pm. According to the updated schedule, this train will now depart for Jabalpur at 12:53 pm. Earlier, the train would reach Jabalpur at 7:55 am the following morning. The updated timetable states that this train will now arrive at Jabalpur Junction at 5:55 am.

From Delhi, the Mahakoshal Superfast Train travels through Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan before arriving in Jabalpur. This train travels via Ballabhgarh, Mathura, Agra, Dhaulpur, Morena, Jhansi, Gwalior, Satna and Katni. This train will now leave Hazrat Nizamuddin approximately two and a half hours early and arrive in Jabalpur at 5:55 the next morning.

After the success of Humsafar and Tejas Superfast, the Railways is currently increasing the services offered by the Vande Bharat Semi-High-Speed Train to enable its operation on virtually all important routes.

