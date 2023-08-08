Jaipur Airport: DigiYatra-Enabled Biometric Check-in Starting Soon, Details Here

Passengers flying domestic from Jaipur airport will not be required to carry printout of their tickets and boarding pass with the launch of ‘DigiYatra’ programmme in the next few days.

Under the programme, being launched under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Jaipur Airport will be equipped with Biometric Boarding System (Face Pods) for passengers to scan their details and bypass the cumbersome procedure.

The pods will eliminate the need for manual verification of tickets and identification documents at multiple check points, saving passengers their crucial time.

The programme will initially start with only one dedicated entry route for passengers choosing the DigiYatra option, but will later be expanded, a spokesperson of the airport said.

The system will simplify check-in, security, and boarding processes for passengers, making the process faster and smoother, right from the time one enters the terminal building to when he or she boards the aircraft.

Passengers opting to check-in through the DigiYatra will have to register either at the airport or through the Digi Yatra portal or download DigiYatra mobile App available both on iOS and Android platforms.

Once registered, the passenger will receive a unique DY ID, which can be used for all future air travels across India. This DY ID will be linked to the passengers PNR number and will store all the data of the traveller on the DigiYatra portal.

The portal in coordination with airlines will recognise and match travel details such as city, airport, and airline and send them to the security staff of the airport six hours prior to the departure of the flight.

A ‘DigiYatri’ would be able to walk through the entry gate, pre-security hold area, and boarding gate just scanning their facial biometrics.

Those who do not have DigiYatri ID will still be able to check-in going through the routine procedure.

The portal will enable paperless and contactless travel experience across various checkpoints.

The DigiYatra facility was first launched at New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi airports in December 2022 and was later introduced at a few other airports as well.

The average passenger load per day at the Jaipur International Airport is 13,500. Forty-nine domestic flights depart every day from the airport to destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, among several others.