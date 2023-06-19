Jaipur Airport Records Highest Flyers in May 2023, Details Inside

Jaipur International Airport is considered one of the busiest airports in India. Recently, the claim has been backed or proven right after the airport recorded a massive number of passengers in the month of May. It has been reported that the airport witnessed a movement of over 4.5 lakh passengers last month and created a record for itself for handling such a big number of flyers.

The reports and data showed that Jaipur Airport had seen a decent business, where somewhere around 37,683 international flyers, and more than 4,16,103 domestic passengers traveled from it. The increase result in traffic at the airport also indicates that authorities somehow gained the trust of flyers, built their confidence by providing them with safety measures.

A report also came into the limelight that suggested a total of 4,53,786 lakh passengers have been hosted by the airport last month, which is an increase of 26 percent compared to the same month last year, and 11 percent higher than May 2022. As far as April’s 2023 data is concerned, the number of flyers has been increased, and overall 4,28,531 passengers welcomed by the Jaipur airport in April. The data clearly showed that the Jaipur Airport, which somehow collapsed its business in Covid-19 times, again bounce back real quickly.

Some experts revealed that Jaipur airport is expected to witness a massive rise in passengers in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, several additional connecting flights also started operating from the Jaipur airport on new routes including Pant Nagar, Bareilly, and Belgaum. Amid this, leading airlines like Indigo and AirAsia also widen up their flight numbers, which connects Indore, Delhi, and Mumbai