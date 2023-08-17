Jaipur Metro Phase 3 Construction Work to Kickstart In September, Details Here

Rajasthan’s Jaipur city is preparing to start the Phase-3 metro construction in September, this year.

The upcoming expansion is primed to bring extensive metro lines to various corners of the city, marking a bold step towards enhanced connectivity and modernization.

According to The Pink City Post, metro lines will be built from Sitapura to Ambabari as part of this new expansion. Additional routes, including Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar and Mansarovar to Ajmer Road, are said to be under development - covering a total distance of 55.2 km. Reportedly, the project will also see a total investment of Rs 5,784 crore.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement during a Housing Board event. According to his statement, the 2.85-kilometre metro track from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar will be built with a budget of Rs 980 crore. A written request has already been finalised, and the foundation stone is scheduled for a September ceremony.

Meanwhile, another 1.35-kilometre length of the metro, from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road, is scheduled to also open in September at a cost of Rs 204 crores. However, the majority of the funding, Rs 4,600 crore, is intended for the 23.51 km length between Sitapura to Ambabadi, reports state.

Jaipur Metro Phase 3: Details

The Phase-3 expansion will introduce key routes that are set to transform the city’s transportation landscape:

Sitapura to Ambabari: This stretch will span 23.51 kilometers, showcasing 21 strategically located metro stations. From iconic landmarks like India Gate and SMS Hospital to bustling locales like Kumbha Marg and Ashok Marg, this route is a lifeline connecting the heartbeat of the city.

This stretch will span 23.51 kilometers, showcasing 21 strategically located metro stations. From iconic landmarks like India Gate and SMS Hospital to bustling locales like Kumbha Marg and Ashok Marg, this route is a lifeline connecting the heartbeat of the city. Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar: This will be a 2.85 kms route, that will come with an estimated cost of Rs 980 crore. It will feature two stations namely Ramganj and Transport Nagar. The route’s unique design will encompass both raised and underground sections, ensuring a seamless journey. A 0.59-kilometer elevated stretch will soar above, transitioning to a 2.26-kilometer subterranean passage after Anaj Mandi, culminating in the elevated grandeur of Transport Nagar Metro Station.

This will be a 2.85 kms route, that will come with an estimated cost of Rs 980 crore. It will feature two stations namely Ramganj and Transport Nagar. The route’s unique design will encompass both raised and underground sections, ensuring a seamless journey. A 0.59-kilometer elevated stretch will soar above, transitioning to a 2.26-kilometer subterranean passage after Anaj Mandi, culminating in the elevated grandeur of Transport Nagar Metro Station. Mansarovar to Ajmer Road: It will comprise a total stretch of 1.35 kms. The projected cost of this route is Rs 204 crore and will entirely be an elevated bypass route.

The existing metro distance in Jaipur is 11.3 kilometres between Badi Chaupar and Mansarovar. The metro currently takes 26 minutes to cover this distance, making for a 52-minute round trip. The construction of the metro between these two places cost around Rs 3,149 crore and took a decade and two months to finish.