Jaipur Police Urges Public to Use Dausa Expressway Amid Heavy Rain

Amid heavy rain, the Jaipur Rural Police have urged the public to take the Dausa Expressway to travel between the Rajasthan state capital to Delhi.

The incessant downpours and flyover constructions have led to massive jams in Kotputli and Shahpura on the National Highway-48, which connects Jaipur and Delhi.

According to Jaipur Rural SP Rajeev Pachar, there has been jams spanning to around 10 km on both sides of the highway.

“Hence its a request that people should take the Dausa Expressway and avoid waterlogged lanes which are blocking traffic at construction sites," Pachar added.