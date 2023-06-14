Japanese Drivers Safest; Indians at 17th, Reveals New Study by Australian Firm

Every year a lot of people die in the road accident worldwide, and the number is just growing with the increasing number of cars every day. It has been learned that more than 1.35 million fatal road accidents take place every year, under which roughly 3,700 people had to lose their lives in a car crash every day. Recently, a study has been released by an overseas firm named Compare Market Australia, revealing the best driver data worldwide and fewer car accidents globally.

As per the study, Japan has topped the list of having the best-skilled drivers in the world, followed by the UK, Netherland, Germany, Canada and Spain, If one will search for India on the list, they will have to try harder from the bottom as the country falls on 17th rank out of a total 20 entries, which is quite a disappointing number.

Compare Market Australia’s Study on World’s Best Driver

According to the research, Japanese drivers show the least differences between female and male drivers, the latter are responsible for only 2.7 fatal accidents more than female drivers. The UK has the lowest road mortality rate, with just 6.4 fatal accidents per 100,000 people. While South Africa stands at 34.9 (male) and 9.9 (female) per 100,000 people.

South Africa’s Male and Female Drivers

When it comes to the biggest gender gap between male and female drivers, South Africa stands out again, with male drivers participating in accidents more than women, followed by Brazil, Colombia, and India.

fatal Road Accidents In Europe

When the study was seen with a European lens, Germany trails the UK with a combined 7.6 fatal road accidents per 100,000 people, followed by Spain and Netherland.

Reacting about the same, Compare the Market Australia’s general manager of General Insurance Adrian Taylor said that when it comes to driving ability, it isn’t really a battle of the sexes, as individual abilities and experience can vary greatly.