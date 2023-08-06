Jeep Compass, Meridian Price Hiked; Here's List of Latest Variant-Wise Price

Jeep has been witnessing positive sales figures in the past few months, a big credit goes to its feature-loaded SUVs Compass and Meridian. Recently, the company has hiked the prices on the lineup, making them more expensive than even ever.

The brand has hiked prices by up to Rs 43,000 on lower trims, and up to Rs 3.14 lakh for top models. Now, interested customers have to spend Rs 21.73 lakh for Compass, and Rs 33.40 lakh for Meridian. To note, both the mentioned prices are ex-showroom and might fluctuate, depending upon the states and cities.

Here’s List of Variant-Wise Prices Hike

Now, the price of Compass’s Sport MT has been increased price by Rs 29,333, while S (O) manual transmission and Limited (O) manual transmission can be purchased by spending an extra amount of Rs 35,000 and Rs 38,000, respectively.

Apart from this, if you are looking to purchase a Limited (O) 4×4 AT model, you have to spend an extra Rs 40,000, and for S (O) 4×4 automatic transmission Rs 43,000 more. While the 4×2 models can be owned by paying an extra amount between Rs 42,000-48,000, depending upon the cities or states.

Jeep Compass Variants Latest Price List on August, 2023

Old Price New Prices

Compass Sport 4X2 M T Rs 21.44 lakh Rs 21.73 lakh

Compass Limited (O) 4X2 MT Rs 25.64 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh

Compass Model-S (O) MT Rs 27.84 lakh Rs 28.22 lakh

Compass Limited (O) 4×4 AT Rs 29.44 lakh Rs 29.84 lakh

The feature-loaded yet most powerful trim, Upland Edition became super expensive. Now, interested buyers have to spend Rs 3.14 lakh more on this particular model.

Meanwhile, the company recently did some changes in the lineup. It has removed the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine from the option and has discontinued Meridian’s limited trim.

Jeep Compass and Meridian Powertrain

Talking about the powertrain, both the SUVs Compass and Meridian come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine option, which generates a max power of 168 BHP and 350 Nm of peak torque. The unit is either paired with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission gearbox.