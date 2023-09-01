Jeep Hits Epic Milestone, 5 Millionth Wrangler Rolled Out

The iconic Jeep brand has set the automotive world ablaze by announcing the sale of its five millionth Jeep Wrangler.

The lucky owner, hailing from Camden, New Jersey, is now the proud driver of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary Edition, sporting the striking Earl exterior paint. This landmark achievement perfectly coincides with the global introduction of the highly-anticipated 2024 Jeep Wrangler.

The 1987 edition of the Jeep Wrangler made its debut on stage at the 1986 Chicago Auto Show. It effortlessly replaced the beloved Jeep CJ and carried forth the rich legacy established by the original 1941 Willys MB.

Jim Morrison, the Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America, jubilantly remarked, “With five million Wranglers sold, the Jeep brand continues to soar, thanks to the unwavering passion of the global Jeep community. With its legendary 4×4 capability, the thrill of open-air freedom, and an ageless design, the Wrangler encapsulates the very spirit and essence of the Jeep brand."

He continued, “Over 80 percent of the five million Wranglers sold since 1986 are still cruising the roads, proving the remarkable staying power of this remarkable vehicle. Our all-new 2024 Wrangler redefines excellence yet again, boasting the highest level of capability, enhanced technology, safety features, and unmatched refinement."

This momentous journey commenced 37 years ago when the very first Jeep Wrangler, bearing the model code YJ, rolled off the production line at the American Motors Corporation factory. A total of 6,30,000 copies of the YJ were sold between 1987 and 1995, leaving a lasting impression.

The YJ’s legacy was continued by the TJ in 1996, the JK in 2006, and the JL in 2017. Each new generation of Wrangler was built upon this legendary history which further offered an unmatched combination of off-road capability and authentic Jeep aesthetics.

Starting as a single two-door model with two engine options - a 2.5-litre four-cylinder and a 4.2-litre inline-six cylinder - each Wrangler iteration aimed to be more refined and comfortable for daily use while maintaining its status as the world’s most off-road capable and iconic SUV.

Today, the all-new 2024 Jeep Wrangler stands tall, boasting more capability, advanced technology features, and refinement than ever before. Its global lineup includes a wide array of options, including the Unlimited and Rubicon variants available in India. The Wrangler’s enduring legacy continues to captivate hearts and conquer trails, marking a bright and exciting future for the iconic Jeep brand.