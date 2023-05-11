Jeep India Launches Exciting Summer Camp for Customers; Offers Discounts on Services, Spare Parts

Jeep India has announced a month-long Summer Camp, aimed at providing existing customers with a range of benefits including discounts and offers on their purchases of services and spare parts. With the start of the summer vacation period, when many Indians plan trips with their families and friends, Jeep Summer Camp is the perfect opportunity for those who want their vehicles to be in optimal condition for their summer journeys.

The Summer Camp offers a wide range of attractive deals and discounts for customers to choose from. These include a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check on booking a service appointment at the nearest dealer. Additionally, customers can get up to 50 percent off on select accessories and flat 10 percent off on select parts. They can also avail of a 30 percent discount on AC Disinfection Treatment and a 15 percent discount on Car Care Treatments.

To add to the excitement, Jeep is also offering a special service promotion offer for Fiat owners at Rs 3750 for Petrol and Rs 4099 for Diesel.

To learn more about the offers and deals available through Summer Camp, customers can visit any of the nearest authorized Jeep dealerships located throughout India.

So, what are you waiting for? Gear up for an amazing summer with Jeep India’s Summer Camp!