Kabira Mobility KM4000 Review: Worth a Shot?

Electric Vehicle (EV) start-ups are gaining a lot of popularity these days. These are one of the key stakeholders in India’s transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric mobility. One of these start-ups is Goa-based Kabira Mobility which recently grabbed eyeballs by bagging an investment worth USD 50 million from Qatar-based Al-Abdullah Group.

Kabira Mobility is committed towards transformation of urban mobility, which reflects in their products. The company is focusing on cleaner and connected solutions for the customers in the EV space. Some of their popular products are KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles. The company is also working on yet another e-bike in the form of KM5000 which is expected to be rolled out by the end of this year.

Recently, we got our hands on the bike and rode it in Delhi. First things first, KM4000 is priced at 1.65 lakhs (ex-showroom). In this detailed review of KM4000, we will take you through the various aspects of an all-electric motorcycle and figure out how feasible it is on the Indian roads.

KM4000 Ride and Handling

Let’s talk about the ride and handling of the KM4000. The electric bike weighs 150 kg which defines the robust platform on which it is built upon. However, this sturdy chassis somehow affects the ride and handling. As an urban commuter, a bike needs to be agile. But, due to being too heavy along with the presence of inverted forks, the KM4000 is not so easy to maneuver in traffic.

The KM4000 gets a spilt seat setup. The padding and comfort for the rider are decent. However, the same cannot be said for the pillion rider.

The KM4000 comes with a seat height of 780 mm, which makes it comfortable even for short riders. The 17-inch wheels on the KM4000 just get the job done and do not offer the best grip on the road. The KM4000 has twin telescopic front suspension and Mono Shock Coil rear suspension. This KM4000 glides on smooth road surfaces but even the small potholes can be felt on rough surfaces of the city. We are hopeful that Kabira Mobility will take note of this and make improvements in the facelifted version of the bike as and when it is launched.

When it comes to braking. The KM4000 offers 245 mm disc brakes in the front and 220 mm disc towards the rear. We felt that ABS was too good to miss out on KM4000.

KM4000 Battery and Range

The KM4000 comes with a Smart LiFePO4 battery pack which offers a range of 150 km on a single charge, as claimed by Kabira Mobility. However, one can get somewhere around 80 to 100 km of range based on the riding mode selected. There are three such modes on offer namely, Eco, City, and Sports. The KM4000 takes five hours to get fully charged, as per the company.

Eco mode limits the top speed to 42 kmph while City mode allows 60 kmph, followed by the Sports mode where one can go upto 95 kmph. Biking enthusiasts will feel lack of power while the top speed is also restricted. As a regular commuter, the bike offers decent speed and allows one to reach college or office in style.

There is also a Reverse mode to move this 150kg electric bike. This mode is quite useful and makes the overall experience even better.

KM4000 Design and Features

The styling is probably the best part of the KM4000 as it flaunts an aerodynamic design. The electric motorcycle features LED headlamp with daytime running lamp (DRL).

The naked design of the KM4000, gives it a beast-like appearance. The integration of side indicators on the huge tank looks good and is a smart choice as far as overall look is considered. The clip-on handlebars look good but you end up putting weight on them and that may cause pain in your hands if you are not used to it.

However, the plastic quality of material used at clip-on handlebar is decent. They are easily accessible without much efforts. The digital dashboard upfront is easy to read and provides all necessary details like speed, range, trip, and gear indicators.

Other necessary connected features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and app-based connectivity are missing.

KM4000 Price and Rivals

KM4000 is priced at Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom). As far as competition is concerned in the electric bike segment, there are no major players in the market as of now. Revolt RV400 is one of the competitors. Ola Electric is also working on electric bikes and we can see a few models in the near future.

Hence, it is a good time for brands like Kabira Mobility to work even more extensively on research and development while making a mark in the electric bike segment.

KM4000 Review: Verdict

If you wish to commute to college or the office in style, the KM4000 from Kabira Mobility can be a safe choice. The KM4000 is well-balanced in terms of design, range, and safety. We feel this bike is priced slightly higher for what it offers. The KM4000 is a strong and heavy bike that looks good and offers decent quality. However, the range and power could have been better. So, if you wish to go green, want a stylish electric bike that is strong and safe, then the KM4000 is worth a shot.

