Karnataka Govt to Launch Own Ride-Hailing App, Similar to Ola & Uber For Cabs and Auto Rickshaws Soon

In a move to provide a big relief to the cab and autorickshaw drivers, the Karnataka transport ministry decided to launch its own ride-hailing application, similar to the Ola-Uber app, which will allow the autorickshaw and taxi drivers to earn more on a low commission.

While confirming the news, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday said that the administration has been planning to introduce the application for a very long time as private cab aggregators are charging big commissions from these drivers.

Karnataka’s Own Ride-Hailing app

Reddy told the media that the government is quite serious about the decision, and once the app will start, it will serve as a competitive alternative to private aggregators like Ola and Uber. He also revealed that the sole purpose of introducing the facility is to provide fair treatment and compensation to these drivers.

Transport Minister Meets Representatives of Taxi and Rickshaw Union

Reddy also held a meeting with the representatives of the taxi and auto-rickshaw union on July 31, giving them assurance about the decision. The minister also pointed out an incident, where a cab driver dropped a passenger at his desired location, and after dropping, the app generated a total bill of Rs 800, which was being paid by the customers. Later, the driver only received Rs 450 from that trip, and all the remaining amount went directly to the company. He called the practice a bit unfair.

Kerala Savari application

Meanwhile, in 2022, the Kerala government introduced the Kerala Savari application to compete against Ola and Uber, which somehow was not able to gain a positive response from the users. Again, in 2022, Bengaluru’s Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU) also came up with the Namma Yatri app that received a decent response from the public.