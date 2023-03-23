Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Breaks Cover, India Launch Later This Year

Kawasaki has officially revived the Eliminator segment in its home market Japan by launching the 2023 model. The automaker is also set to introduce the newly-designed 400cc cruiser bike to other global markets, including India, later this year. The new Kawasaki Eliminator 400 retains old-school styling and will be available in two trims – Standard and SE. The base variant is available in two uber-cool paints- Metallic Flat Spark Black and Pearl Robotic White. The premium or the SE variant is listed with only one colour choice, Metallic Matte Carbon Gray with Flat Ebony.

The Eliminator model, which is a competitor of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, comes with a round LED headlight, a bulky fuel tank, chopped fenders, a single-pod instrument cluster, a side-slung exhaust, a partially naked frame and alloy wheels. It also features a split seat setup with a low seat height of just 735 millimetres, which makes it one of the most attractive cruiser models. The motorcycle is adjustable with a maximum height of 765 millimetres and a minimum height of 715 millimetres.

In addition to these, the Eliminator SE variant includes a headlight cowl, front fork gaiters, and a two-tone seat. It also has a GPS-compatible drive recorder system and USB Type-C power socket, both of which are water resistant. Looking at the suspension setup, the Kawasaki Eliminator is equipped with telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks, while its braking system consists of a single front and rear disc with ABS. The front wheel rides on an 18-inch alloy, while the rear one is mounted on a 16-inch alloy.

The new Kawasaki Eliminator is powered by a 398cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine, similar to the Ninja 400. This motor is calibrated to produce a maximum power of 46.9 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 37 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It is connected to a six-speed gearbox. This motorcycle has a 25.7 kmpl fuel economy that has been validated by the World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC). The 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator can travel more than 300 km on a single tank of petrol, thanks to its 12-litre fuel tank and WMTC-certified fuel efficiency.

In the Japanese market, the Kawasaki Eliminator 400 starts with a base price of JPY 7,50,000 (around Rs 4.64 lakh without taxes). When it will be launched in India, the range is anticipated to be quite similar, around Rs 4 lakh.

