Kawasaki ZX-4R India Launch Soon; Check Price, Engine Specs and More

As the government is pushing EV culture in India, many two-wheeler manufacturers were forced to shift their main focus to the electric segment. Kawasaki is among those rare companies, who is not just keeping internal combustion alive, but dare to create feature-loaded powerful fuel-powered bikes. Recently, it has been reported that the brand gearing up to launch its much-awaited 399cc, four-cylinder motorcycle under the name ZX-4R for Indian customers.

However, Kawasaki has not reacted or revealed any related details about the upcoming bike as yet. But, some reports suggested that the company will soon drop hints in upcoming months.

Kawasaki ZX-4R Engine and Power

Talking about the engine details, it is expected that the upcoming ZX-4R is likely to be powered by a 399cc engine, which will be quite similar to the latest generation Duke 390, but will be far different in terms of power figures. The bike is likely to generate a max output of around 78 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque.

Reports also claim that the bike will have 188kg of weight, which is lighter as compared to the Honda CBR650R.

Kawasaki ZX-4R Models

If rumors are to be believed, the Kawasaki ZX-4R is likely to hit the Indian market as the base model only. While the top of the top-of-the-line variants might be released in overseas markets. Again, the company has yet to share the details about the same.

Kawasaki ZX-4R Price

As far as the price is concerned, the company might drop at the starting price range between Rs 7-8 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.