Adah Sharma of The Kerala Story Fame Ditches Hyundai Creta For Mercedes-Benz ML250

The Bollywood actor Adah Sharma has been hitting the headlines ever since her recent film The Kerala Story hit the theatres. Recently, the actor was spotted enjoying a luxury ride in a black Mercedes-Benz ML 250 SUV worth Rs more than Rs. 66.99 lakh in Mumbai. Earlier, she used to own an iconic first-generation Hyundai Creta in Black colour. However, the exact model of the car is still not known yet.

A video shared by a Youtuber shows also went viral on the Internet, where the Kerala Story actor was seen arriving in her king-size SUV, which now has been discontinued, and has been replaced by the latest facelift model GLE. It has been reported that the actor recently purchased the car, and never misses any chance to flaunt the powerful machine.

Mercedes-Benz ML 250 SUV

The feature-loaded SUV was launched in the Indian market in both petrol and diesel models. The one Adash Sharma owns a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which generates a max power of 20 bhp at 4200 rpm and 500Nm at 1600 rpm. The SUV is matted with an automatic gearbox and has a paddle shift and Sport Mode. The model has the capability to reach 0 to 100 in just 9 seconds with a top speed of approximately 210 Kmph.

This luxury Chauffeur driven SUV was designed to provide full sophisticated comfort to the rear passengers. In order to make it provide a complete luxury feel and futuristic appeal, some of the notable features were included by the company such as an ambient lighting system, an electric sliding sunroof and a rear seat entertainment system, car connect technology, a massive touchscreen infotainment system and what not.