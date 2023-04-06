Kia Carens Luxury (O) Variant Launched at Rs 17 Lakh, Check Special Features And Specs

Hyundai’s sister company Kia on Wednesday added a new model in Caren’s series named Luxury (O). It has been positioned between the Luxury and Luxury Plus variants, which come at the starting price of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens Luxury (O) variation comes with some major changes. It gets an electric sunroof and ambient lighting that works according to the different drive modes. Customers get both a 1.5-liter diesel engine and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine with six-speed automated transmissions. The new variant is only available in a seven-seat layout.

A front armrest with a storage compartment, automatic climate control, a rearview camera with guidelines, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, an engine start-stop button, a height-adjustable driver seat, and tilt and telescopic adjustable steering is a few additional noteworthy features that come with the newly launched Carens Luxury (O) variant.

Talking about the exterior, the vehicle comes with body-colored bumpers, chrome grille inserts, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps, roof rails, LED fog lights, LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna. A flat-bottom steering wheel, a dual-tone interior theme, ambient lighting, leatherette seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.5-inch fully digital instrument console, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an air purifier, and cruise control are all to new version of the Carens.

As far as safety is concerned, the company has introduced the four-wheeler with six airbags, ABS with EBD, BAS, ESC, VSM, DBC, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and a seat belt reminder system among others.

