Kia Carens Recalled in India over Software Update of Instrument Cluster

Kia India has announced a recall of its popular MPV, the Carens, in the country. It is issued to update the software of the digital instrument cluster in the MPV. Kia wishes to inspect more than 30,297 units of the Carens due to this issue.

Kia Carens produced between September 2022 and March 2023 are most likely to be affected by this recall. The issue related to the digital instrument cluster includes booting-up problems and the screen going blank. Kia will contact the owners and request an inspection and updating the software if required.

Before this in October 2019 and March 2020, Kia Seltos faced fuel pump issues. Another issue related to the airbag control unit came to light in October 2022.

Kia Carens is priced at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Carens MPV is available as either a 6 or 7-seater.

The MPV comes with a 1.4L petrol engine. This engine produces 138 bhp of power and 242 Nm of torque. We also get 1.5L petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5L petrol engine produces 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque. Whereas, the 1.5L diesel engine delivers 113 bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.

Kia Carens comes with McPherson Strut with Coil Sping as suspension setup in front and Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring at rear. The vehicle gets

disc brakes in all 4 wheels.

Talking about the interiors of the Kia Carens, it gets 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, Bose Sound System with 8 speakers, 64 colour ambient mood lighting, ventilated front seats and smart pure air purifier.