Kia Carnival Rooftop Tent Transforms A Minivan Into A Compact Motorhome

Caleche Customs, a conversion shop in Las Vegas, has introduced the Unicamp Univan RT CL, a Korean-designed pop-top kit for the Kia Carnival minivan camper. They now offer hardware to create both light sleeper vans and complete campers in the Carnival. Caleche Customs used to focus only on Mercedes-Benz vehicles, but with the discontinuation of the Metris camper vans earlier this year, they turned their attention to the Kia Carnival.

Caleche has brought the Univan RT CL pop-up roof from Korea. This pop-up roof, made with a durable thermoset plastic shell, expands the interior space of the Carnival upward, making it suitable for light camping. As the roof sits a little higher and is more noticeable when closed than other pop-up roof designs, it resembles a multiple purpose vehicle with a roof box.

Unicamp has designed the Univan RT CL’s electric lift operation to complement the features of a base vehicle which offers hands-free and single-button tailgate and sliding door operation. Interestingly, the Kia Smart Key that opens the doors and tailgate can also be used to operate the electric lift. The roof can be opened and closed in just five seconds and comes with a self-locking mechanism for convenience. In case of an electric motor failure, a manual backup system is available to ensure the roof can still be opened and closed.

The open roof area, which resembles a tent, contains a mattress measuring 40 x 85 inches (102 x 216 cm) designed to comfortably sleep two people. When needed, the mattress can be lifted away to provide more headroom over the van floor.

Unicamp USA has introduced its first Carnival pop-top and is currently offering it at an introductory price of $16,000 or Rs 13.08 lakh, which is a discount of $2,000 (Rs 1.63 lakh) from the planned retail price of $18,000 or Rs 14.7 lakh. The Carnival model itself is priced between $33,100 (Rs 7.07 lakh) and $46,200 (Rs 37.7 lakh), depending on the trim level and excluding a $1,365 (Rs 1.1 lakh) destination fee. This means that buyers can now purchase a new sleeper MPV for just over $50,000 or approximately Rs 40.9 lakh.

With the pop-up roof, the Carnival can still serve as a versatile family vehicle while also offering a dual-sleeper capability for spontaneous overnight stays. Additionally, the sleeper-MPVs flexibility is enhanced by seating options like the removable sliding second row and floor-height-folding third row.

