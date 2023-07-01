Kia India Reports 19 Percent Dip in Sales with 19,391 Units in June 2023

Kia India on Saturday said its domestic wholesales declined 19 percent to 19,391 units in June. The company dispatched 24,024 units to dealers in June 2022.

The automaker said its domestic sales rose by 12 percent year-on-year to 1,36,108 units in the January-June period this year.

“We have kept our performance steady with healthy growth, despite the realignment of our manufacturing process to accommodate the development of the new Seltos this month," Kia India National Head (Sales & Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar said.

With the launch of the new Seltos, the automaker aims to be one of the top mid-SUV segment leaders again and hopes for a strong sales surge, he added.