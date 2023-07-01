CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Kia India Reports 19 Percent Dip in Sales with 19,391 Units in June 2023
1-MIN READ

Kia India Reports 19 Percent Dip in Sales with 19,391 Units in June 2023

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 16:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Kia Seltos (Photo: Kia)

Kia Seltos (Photo: Kia)

With the launch of the new Seltos, Kia aims to be one of the top mid-SUV segment leaders again and hopes for a strong sales surge

Kia India on Saturday said its domestic wholesales declined 19 percent to 19,391 units in June. The company dispatched 24,024 units to dealers in June 2022.

The automaker said its domestic sales rose by 12 percent year-on-year to 1,36,108 units in the January-June period this year.

Also Read: Hyundai India Sales Up by 5 Percent in June 2023; 65,601 Units Sold

“We have kept our performance steady with healthy growth, despite the realignment of our manufacturing process to accommodate the development of the new Seltos this month," Kia India National Head (Sales & Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar said.

With the launch of the new Seltos, the automaker aims to be one of the top mid-SUV segment leaders again and hopes for a strong sales surge, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. kia
first published:July 01, 2023, 16:52 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 16:52 IST