Kia Introduces Lowest Comprehensive Ownership Cost Program For Seltos SUV

In an exciting development, Kia India is rolling out its triumphant ‘My Convenience Plus’ Aftersales initiative to fresh Seltos owners.

This groundbreaking program is set to redefine comprehensive ownership costs, reducing it to an unprecedented low of just INR 0.82/Km, promising a seamless ownership journey enriched with an array of benefits and extensive service coverage.

My Convenience Plus Kia Ownership Program: What To Know?

Dubbed as ‘My Convenience Plus,’ this program opens doors to remarkable savings of up to 10 percent on vehicle care services for the entire 4-5 year duration. The comprehensive package consists of pre-paid maintenance, extended warranty, and round-the-clock roadside assistance.

The move is aligned with KIN’s My Convenience personalized service drive, a venture inaugurated in September 2020 to encompass all Kia models. Impressively, the company has recently surpassed the milestone of serving over 150,000 customers through the My Convenience program. The ‘My Convenience Plus’ program for Seltos owners commences at an attractive price point of Rs 32,796 (Rs 8,199 per annum).

My Convenience Plus Kia Ownership Program: Variants & Price

The program is offered in two variants - Premium (4 years) and Luxury (5 years) - allowing customers to tailor benefits according to their individual preferences.

My Convenience Plus Plan Premium Plan (4 Years) Luxury Plan (5 Years) Petrol Diesel Petrol Diesel Price Rs 32,796 (Rs 8,199/year) Rs 37,596 (Rs 9,399/year) Rs 46,995 (Rs 9,399/year) Rs 51,995 (Rs 10,399/year) Cost Per Km Rs 0.82/Km Rs 0.94/Km Rs 0.94/Km Rs 1.04/Km When Purchase Separately Rs 0.94/km Rs 1.05/km Rs 1.07/km Rs 1.16/km Upfront Benefit Up to 13 Percent Up to 10 Percent Up to 12 Percent Up to 11 Percent

My Convenience Plus Kia Ownership Program: Features

Comprehensive Coverage: Boasting a ‘Best in Class’ spectrum of services, the program is a paragon of cost-effective ownership within its segment.

Boasting a ‘Best in Class’ spectrum of services, the program is a paragon of cost-effective ownership within its segment. Extended Peace of Mind: For a span of 4 or 5 years, customers can revel in an exemplary digitized experience, safeguarding their journeys.

For a span of 4 or 5 years, customers can revel in an exemplary digitized experience, safeguarding their journeys. Inflation Protection: The program cushions against inflation-driven escalations in Periodic Maintenance Service, parts, consumables, and labor expenses.

The program cushions against inflation-driven escalations in Periodic Maintenance Service, parts, consumables, and labor expenses. Warranty and Maintenance: Customers can revel in the dual benefits of Extended Warranty and Pre-Paid Maintenance coverage, aligning with their chosen program.

Customers can revel in the dual benefits of Extended Warranty and Pre-Paid Maintenance coverage, aligning with their chosen program. Enhanced Roadside Assistance: An optional 4th-year Roadside Assistance bundle, enriched with premium services, awaits patrons within the 4-year Premium package.

An optional 4th-year Roadside Assistance bundle, enriched with premium services, awaits patrons within the 4-year Premium package. Tyre Services: The program offers complimentary Tyre Services including Wheel Alignment, Balancing & Rotation, augmenting the 4/5 Periodic Maintenance Services.

The program offers complimentary Tyre Services including Wheel Alignment, Balancing & Rotation, augmenting the 4/5 Periodic Maintenance Services. Tyre Alloy Protection: An exclusive scheme available within the 5-year Luxury package, assuring the protection of tyre alloys in the first year.

An exclusive scheme available within the 5-year Luxury package, assuring the protection of tyre alloys in the first year. Nationwide Coverage: The program extends its protective wings across the expanse of India.

The program extends its protective wings across the expanse of India. Scratch Care Program: Valid until 31st December 2023, new Seltos owners benefit from a one-time scratch repair (without dent) in the first 12 months of ownership, providing added value.

Valid until 31st December 2023, new Seltos owners benefit from a one-time scratch repair (without dent) in the first 12 months of ownership, providing added value. Digitized Ownership: Through cutting-edge IOT-based smart services, customers can relish a seamless and futuristic ownership journey.

Kia India’s ‘My Convenience Plus’ program signifies a resolute stride toward transforming the automotive ownership paradigm. With unbeatable value, extensive coverage, and a user-centric approach, it assures Seltos owners a journey that’s not just about driving, but about cherishing every moment on the road.