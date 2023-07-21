2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 10.89 Lakh

Kia Motors has finally launched the much-anticipated Seltos Facelift in the country. The price starts at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Overview:

The 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift has taken the SUV market by storm since its debut earlier this month on July 4. The SUV can now be booked at a token amount of Rs 25000. Interested buyers can get their bookings done either by visiting the official Kia India website or heading to any of the authorized Kia India dealerships.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Design:

Exterior:

In terms of design, the Seltos Facelift features the innovative Kia Signature Star Map LED Lighting concept, showcased through the redesigned Sweeping LED Light Guide and LED DRLs. The SUV further impresses with a fresh skid plate, a more dynamic Tiger Nose grille, and an adventurous spirit embodied in the revamped bumper. With a 50-mm increase in length, the new Seltos commands an unparalleled presence on the road, enhanced by the redesigned tailgate and striking Star Map LED Connected taillamps.

Interior:

The new Seltos boasts a host of best-in-class features, such as the Dual Screen Panoramic Display with a 26.04 cm Fully Digital Cluster & 26.03 cm HD Touchscreen Navigation, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioner, and R18 46.20 cm Crystal Cut Glossy Black Alloy Wheels. Long-awaited additions, like the Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof and Electric Parking Brake, further elevate the driving pleasure.

Safety Features:

The New Kia Seltos features an unrivaled Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with an astonishing 17 autonomous features, raising the bar for safety in the industry. This groundbreaking suite of intelligent technology incorporates 1 camera and 3 radars to enable features like advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, guaranteeing unmatched safety for both drivers and passengers. In conjunction with the standard 15 safety features, including 6 airbags, HAC (Hill-Start Assist Control), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), the new Seltos emerges as the safest SUV on Indian roads.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Engine Specification:

Under the hood, it boasts the powerful Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol engine, producing a robust 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of Torque. With three trim concepts – Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line, and a choice of three engines and five transmission options, the Seltos offers an unparalleled range of options for modern-day Indian customers.

Kia Seltos 2023 Facelift Price In India: