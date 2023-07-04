Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Launch Live Updates: New SUV to Debut Today at 12PM

Kia India is all set to launch the 2023 Seltos facelift in the Indian market. The new SUV will come with a plethora of cosmetic updates, including new features. The official launch in India will start in a few minutes from now. Stay tuned for more updates.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Launch: Latest Updates

Kia Seltos facelift 2023 launch will start at 12 PM and we will be bringing all the latest updates to you.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Overview

Kia Seltos has been among the most popular SUVs in the Indian market. It comes with both petrol and diesel engine options while transmission choices include manual as well as automatic units. Being a 5-seater mid-sized SUV, it rivals Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

The 2023 Seltos facelift will boast of significant cosmetic updates along with new features in the cabin. The engines are expected to be carried forward from the ongoing model.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Launch Price

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Availability in India

The Seltos 2023 bookings will start from today while the deliveries will begin in the next few days.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Features

The Kia Seltos 2023 will get a new dual-screen display for the fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. In addition, there will be a dual-tone panoramic sunroof. There is also huge buzz that the facelifted SUV will be equipped with ADAS tech which comprises of multiple advanced features.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Images