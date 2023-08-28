CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ Gets Electric Sunroof, Priced at Rs 9.76 Lakh
1-MIN READ

Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ Gets Electric Sunroof, Priced at Rs 9.76 Lakh

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 13:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ with Electric Sunroof (Photo: Kia)

Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ with Electric Sunroof (Photo: Kia)

With this, Kia Sonet becomes the only sub 4-metre SUV in India to offer electric sunroof under Rs 10 lakh price tag

Kia India has introduced electric sunroof as standard feature in the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant in the country. It has been priced at Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom), thus making it the only sub 4-metre SUV in India to offer this feature as standard under Rs 10 lakh price tag.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, “Sonet’s journey has been defined by its ability to redefine norms and enhance drive experiences. With the addition of the electric sunroof to the Smartstream G1.2 HTK+variant, we are pushing the boundaries of luxury and value, catering to the discerning needs of our customers. This reaffirms our dedication to provide an exceptional Kia ownership experience that leaves a lasting impression.”

first published:August 28, 2023, 13:56 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 13:56 IST