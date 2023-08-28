Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ Gets Electric Sunroof, Priced at Rs 9.76 Lakh

Kia India has introduced electric sunroof as standard feature in the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant in the country. It has been priced at Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom), thus making it the only sub 4-metre SUV in India to offer this feature as standard under Rs 10 lakh price tag.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, “Sonet’s journey has been defined by its ability to redefine norms and enhance drive experiences. With the addition of the electric sunroof to the Smartstream G1.2 HTK+variant, we are pushing the boundaries of luxury and value, catering to the discerning needs of our customers. This reaffirms our dedication to provide an exceptional Kia ownership experience that leaves a lasting impression.”