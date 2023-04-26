Kochi Holds Greatest Promise for Adoption of Active and Shared Mobility, Claims OMI Foundation Report

As India moves towards urbanisation, mobility becomes a pivotal part of it. In order to achieve sustainable mobility goals, many cities are putting extra effort to transform mobility infrastructure into better form. Recently, a new-age policy research and social innovation think tank OMI Foundation released its ‘Ease of Moving Index India Report 2022’.

The survey was jointly launched by Mr. Kunal Kumar, IAS, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission and Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in the country. The report also revealed various commuter perceptions and highlighted active and shared mobility choices.

The EoMI 2022 analysis finds that Bhubaneswar excels in terms of offering a seamless mobility experience, while Kochi holds the greatest promise for the adoption of active and shared mobility. Jabalpur has the lowest mobility expenditure, but Aizawl has shown to be a top performer in terms of clean mobility. Pune has the most inclusive mobility ecology, whereas Kolkata sets the bar for the use of shared transport.

The EoMI also revealed a comparison of key insights from citizens’ reported mobility patterns and perceptions between 2018 and 2022. As per the OMI’s report, a total of 9 out of 18 cities, which have covered both editions see an increase in public transport use. Apart from this, the comfort level perception has improved in 15 cities since 2018.

Taking about this year, It was observed that 12 cities have received higher cleanliness ratings, which is indicating an improvement in the perception of public transport users towards its cleanliness. Meanwhile, OMI’s India Report 2022 is based on the country’s largest survey incorporating responses from 50,488 survey respondents, 220 FGD focus group discussion participants and data from government and other sources.

