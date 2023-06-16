Kochi Metro: Tripunithura Extension Expected To Start Operations By December 2023

The Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL) has completed the installation of I-girder work on the 1.16 km long corridor of Metro Phase 1-B extension from SN Junction to Tripunithura. With the track works slated to be ready by September, the corridor is likely to start operation by the end of this year.

The ongoing construction activities are progressing well, with the slab works up to the terminal station building swiftly. Simultaneously, the work on the concourse area of the station is in its final stages of completion. Electrical and painting works are also underway. The Phase I-B extension project, which began piling work in August 2020 has a deadline of 20 months.

As outlined in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the location of the Phase 1-B extension will serve to alleviate traffic congestion from both the eastern and southern sides of Ernakulam. It is anticipated that the line will accommodate a daily ridership of approximately 40,000 individuals once operational.

The Phase 1-A extension from Petta to SN Junction was inaugurated for service on September 1 2022. The extension of the line from SN Junction to Tripunithura will enable commuters to conveniently access the Tripunithura railway station from the Metro stations.

A bus depot near the railway station is also on the cards. The development of the bus terminal will be a big boost for the multimodal transport hub of railway, metro and bus connectivity. However, the work on the bus terminal has not been able to take off.

In April this year, Kochi Metro introduced Water Metro services. The project funded by the by the Kerala government and the German bank KfW, will start with eight electric hybrid boats. The service connects 10 islands in and around the city. The project covers other inland waters and existing routes under irrigation. The project has been developed at a total cost of over Rs 1,130 crores. Passengers can travel the water metro with the usual card that is used for the city’s metro networks. The tickets can also be booked online.

The Kochi water metro also has a dedicated rescue cum workshop vessels for supporting the main boats in times of emergencies.