Kochi Traffic Police Department Inducts Electric Motorcycles in Fleet, Here's Why

Kerala police has inducted electric motorcycles into its fleet marking a significant step towards a green and sustainable future as part of celebrating the World Environment Day.

A senior police official told PTI that currently, two electric motorcycles have been inducted into the Kochi Traffic police department and more will be inducted in coming days.

The motorcycles were given to the police department by a private hospital as part of a sponsorship.

The department has embraced electric mobility through the adoption of custom built Revolt electric motorcycles.