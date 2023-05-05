Kolkata Metro: Orange Line to Open Soon, Check Details

A key stretch of Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line will soon be opened to the public. Reportedly, service on the stretch between Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro stations is going to start in the next few weeks. An official confirmation on the date for the inauguration of this stretch, however, is still awaited. Reports suggest that the inauguration will take place by the end of May. Kolkata metro officials are currently conducting a trial run on this route to check the parameters of the line before opening the service to the public.

Blue-Orange Line – Ticket Pricing

Kolkata Metro revealed the pricing structure for the 5.4-kilometre segment last month. Kolkata Metro will adopt a Single Ticket System from the Blue Line to the Orange Line to provide a convenient ride to commuters. This ticketing system will allow commuters to save time on their journey. While the minimum fare will be kept at Rs 20, the maximum fare will be Rs 45.

Total Number of Stations

This new stretch of the Kolkata Metro will have as many as five metro stations which includes Kavi Subhash (New Garia area), Jyotirindra Nandi (Metro Cash & Carry and Ajoy Nagar Area), Satyajit Ray (Hiland Park Area), Kavi Sukanta (Abhishikta Crossing Area), and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Rubi Area).

Kolkata Metro was recently in the news when it operated a rake through a tunnel under the bed of river Hooghly. This trial run was India’s first-ever under-river train travel and included the deepest Metro station of the country. The underwater tunnel is part of the much-delayed East-West Metro Corridor. This corridor provides connectivity from the IT hub of Salt Lake Sector V in the east to Howrah Maidan in the west. Kolkata Metro Railway is aiming to commission a length of 25.35 kilometres in the 2023-24 financial year.

Kolkata will soon boast of improved public transport. Last month, the state’s transport department announced that it will run 100 air-conditioned (AC) buses in the city during the summer season. These buses will be run on high-demand routes covering the city areas that include Sealdah, Ultadanga, Sector Five, Howrah Station, Ruby, Jadavpur and Dharmatala.

