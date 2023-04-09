KTM 390 Adventure to Get New Variant with Lower Seat Height, Details Here

One of the leading and largest sports bike manufacturers Kraftfahrzeuge Trunkenpolz Mattighofen (KTM) is all set to launch an updated version of 390 Adventure soon in India. According to the reports, the company plans to introduce the two-wheeler in three variants, including the low-seat model in the first half of 2024. However, the company is yet to reveal official information regarding the same.

The report says the motorcycle will have the same engine as the existing model, which means customers will be able to see a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 43 BHP and 37 Nm peak torque. Amid this, the braking system with a 320 mm disc at the front and 280 mm at the back, supported by dual-channel ABS will also remain unchanged.

What to expect from the upcoming 390 Adventure

Despite offering the same engine and breaking setup, the company might surprise interested customers with some major changes in terms of design in the upcoming 390 Adventure. The vehicle will have advanced features like a split-style LED headlight, windscreen with air deflectors, muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, side-slung exhaust, 19-inch front/17-inch rear alloy wheels, and whatnot. However, the bike’s overall layout will resemble its current model,

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming 390 Adventure bike might feature an updated infotainment system, equipped with a TFT display in its cockpit. It will provide important information such as fuel efficiency, navigation, gear shifting alert, speed warning, and riding mode among others.

