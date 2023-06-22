Lamborghini Huracan Achieves Sales Milestone of 150 Units in India

The luxury and performance-oriented car manufacturer Lamborghini India released the 150th Huracán in the country. After hitting the milestone, the brand celebrated the success of the supercar, which continues to set new records for the company in the local market.

Ever since the coupé version was released by the company in 2014, the high-performance car never fails to impress all enthusiasts, followed by the Spyder and the rear-wheel-drive versions. The Performante in 2016 and the Performante Spyder in 2018 also proved their performance capabilities, holding several lap records.

Lamborghini Huracán’s Journey in India

Seeing the overwhelming response from the customers and fans, the brand introduced the new Huracán EVO (coupé and Spyder) in 2019, featuring the next-generation V10 engine with enhanced driving dynamics and aerodynamics. Later, the Huracán STO (Super Trofeo Omologata) was launched in 2021, delivering Lamborghini’s motorsport experience and know-how in a homologated road car. Shortly after, the new Huracán Tecnica was launched in 2022 and then followed by Huracán Sterrato, the first all-terrain super sports car with a V10 engine and all-wheel drive.

Here’s What Lamborghini India’s Head Said About Achievement

Reacting about the achievement, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said “From daily driving to thrilling performance on the track, the Huracán was designed as a car to provide super sports emotion in every environment. Every iteration of the Huracán has stayed true to that Lamborghini philosophy and has delivered an evolution of design, technological know-how, driving adventures, track records and sales records since its launch. The delivery of the 150th Huracán in India is a testament to its appeal to customers in the super sports car segment who are looking for an emotionally charging experience of a race car’s powerful technology in everyday driving on the roads.”