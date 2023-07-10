Lamborghini LMDh Race Car Set To Be Unveiled At Goodwood Festival of Speed

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Lamborghini is gearing up to showcase its latest creation, the LMDh race car, at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.

This new vehicle will take part in two prestigious racing championships, the 2024 FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) World Endurance Championship and the IMSA (International Motor Sports Association) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Endurance Cup, reported Motor1.com. The official unveiling of this race car is scheduled for July 13.

The Lamborghini LMDh is set to feature a hybrid power unit, combining an internal combustion engine with an Energy Recovery System (ERS), resulting in an impressive combined output of 671 horsepower.

The ERS (Energy Recovery System) kit includes an electric motor (MGU) developed by Bosch Motorsport. Power management and energy storage systems are supplied by Williams Advanced Engineering. The hybrid gearbox is developed by Xtrac, featuring seven speeds. This race car boasts a top speed of 340 km/h and adheres to the regulations with a weight of 1030 kg (excluding fuel and driver).

In terms of dimensions, the Lamborghini LMDh measures 2,000 mm in width and 5,100 mm in length, with a wheelbase of 3,148 mm. The engine itself weighs a minimum of 180 kg. The underlying structure of the car, or spine, has been collaboratively engineered by Ligier Automotive, while the carbon fibre elements are expertly crafted in Italy by HP Composites.

Visitors to Lamborghini’s showcase at the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not only witness the unveiling of the LMDh race car but also be treated to an impressive lineup of other captivating models. The Revuelto, the Huracan Sterrato, the Huracan ST0, the Huracan Tecnica, and the Urus Performante will also be displayed. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the Revuelto and Huracan Sterrato in action as they race up the iconic Goodwood Hill.

The Revuelto, in particular, provides a glimpse into Lamborghini’s future, featuring a hybrid V12 engine generating a staggering 1,001 horsepower. Paired with the adventurous Huracan Sterrato, equipped with a 1.7-inch suspension lift, a Rally Drive mode, and 602 horsepower, these vehicles are certain to captivate and impress the Goodwood crowd with their power and performance.