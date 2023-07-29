Lamborghini Revuelto Breaks Record in Pre-Bookings, Sold Out Till 2026

Ever since the performance-oriented car manufacturer Lamborghini unveiled the all-new Revuelto, it has created a buzz in the auto industry, a big credit goes to its power figures and appealing design. Now, the company has informed that the supercar, which is scheduled to make a global debut end of this year, has already received the highest pre-booking orders. The company says the car is sold out till 2026.

Those who can afford and planning to purchase the feature-loaded supercar might have to wait a bit more as further orders can not be placed till 2026. It has been reported that the lucky ones who have already placed an order for the same, have to wait around three years for the delivery.

Here’s What Company’s CEO About Revuelto

Reacting about the same, the company’s CEO Stephan Winkelmann told the media that the hybridization has received an overwhelming response from their clients. He also informed that the company has received the order for the first electrified supercar beyond their expectation. He says it might take all 2026 to complete the current order list.

Lamborghini Revuelto Power Figures

The all-new Lamborghini Revuelto will feature a 6.5 liter V12 engine, which can generate a max power of 815 bhp at 9250 rpm and 750 Nm of peak torque. The car also has a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which can provide an extra range of 10 kilometers on pure-electric driving.

The two-seater comes with a charging port in the front luggage cabin, and when not plugged in, the V12 has the ability to make it full charge with the help of the rear motor in just six minutes.

Lamborghini Revuelto Expected Price

It has expected that the car will come with a price tag of Rs 8 crore (ex-showroom, without options). However, the brand has yet to release official price details about the same.