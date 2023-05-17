Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Unveiled, Available For 40 Customers Only

The high-performance car maker Lamborghini has unveiled a limited-run special edition model of the Urus Performante SUV named Essenza SCV12. The performance-oriented SUV is not available for everyone, no matter how loaded you are. The four-wheeler has been reserved for the 40 customers who already have track-only hypercar.

The SCV12 version has been recreated by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam division and is based on the Urus Performante with an upgraded twin-turbo V8.

Talking about the styling, the latest limited edition SUV comes with a black bottom portion, heavy cladding on the sides and a dual-tone finish, which overall enhances its appearance.

If one looks closely, you’ll notice a thin red-coloured contrast line on the body’s lower half along the roofline, which somehow adds charm to the vehicle. The car comes with standard 23-inch glossy black wheels and matching brake callipers. However, the selected customers club can choose alternative alloys and other colours, as per their choice.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Features and Interior

The giant SUV comes with black Alcantara upholstery, featuring a carbon fibre matte or glossy finish from the inside. Along with the track car’s name and profile on the passenger’s side dashboard. The interior also provides black anodized aluminium accents and red door handles, which add a luxury vibe to the SUV. The special edition Urus also receives unique paint finishes for each Essenza SCV12 owner.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 power

As far as the power is concerned, the limited edition model does not reflect major changes in terms of performance. It continues to offer the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which generates a max power of 658 bhp and 850Nm of peak torque.