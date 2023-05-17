CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Unveiled, Available For 40 Customers Only
1-MIN READ

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Unveiled, Available For 40 Customers Only

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:49 IST

Sant’Agata Bolognese

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 (Photo: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 (Photo: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 continues to offer the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which generates a max power of 658 bhp and 850Nm of peak torque.

The high-performance car maker Lamborghini has unveiled a limited-run special edition model of the Urus Performante SUV named Essenza SCV12. The performance-oriented SUV is not available for everyone, no matter how loaded you are. The four-wheeler has been reserved for the 40 customers who already have track-only hypercar.

The SCV12 version has been recreated by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam division and is based on the Urus Performante with an upgraded twin-turbo V8.

Also Read: Tesla Executives to Meet Indian Govt Officials Tomorrow, Could Start Selling Cars Soon in India

Talking about the styling, the latest limited edition SUV comes with a black bottom portion, heavy cladding on the sides and a dual-tone finish, which overall enhances its appearance.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 (Photo: Lamborghini)

If one looks closely, you’ll notice a thin red-coloured contrast line on the body’s lower half along the roofline, which somehow adds charm to the vehicle. The car comes with standard 23-inch glossy black wheels and matching brake callipers. However, the selected customers club can choose alternative alloys and other colours, as per their choice.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Features and Interior

The giant SUV comes with black Alcantara upholstery, featuring a carbon fibre matte or glossy finish from the inside. Along with the track car’s name and profile on the passenger’s side dashboard. The interior also provides black anodized aluminium accents and red door handles, which add a luxury vibe to the SUV. The special edition Urus also receives unique paint finishes for each Essenza SCV12 owner.

top videos

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 power

    As far as the power is concerned, the limited edition model does not reflect major changes in terms of performance. It continues to offer the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which generates a max power of 658 bhp and 850Nm of peak torque.

    About the Author
    Shahrukh Shah
    Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
    Tags:
    1. lamborghini
    first published:May 17, 2023, 12:36 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 12:49 IST