Lamborghini Witnesses Impressive Sales Number in H1 2023, Urus and Huracán Best-Sellers

The luxury yet high-performance car manufacturer, Lamborghini has shared the sales figure for the first half of 2023. While sharing the impressive growth in sales through an official press release, the company says the major credit goes to the Urus and Huracán families, while waiting for the Revuelto to hit the market soon.

As per the details shared by the brand, the high-performance SUV, and the super sports car with V10, which are completely sold out until the end of production (expected to arrive somewhere in the second half of 2024), also helped in contributing to the global deliveries by 5,341 units, which are higher up to 4.9 percent as compared to the H1/22.

Lamborghini revenue in 2023

The brand also revealed that it has witnessed upward trend in revenue that has increased by 1,421 million euro, which means the company saw a clear 6.7 percent growth as compared to the same period, last year.\

Lamborghini income in 2023

The company also reported their income rose up to 7.2 percent, and recorded 456 million euro, which has increased by 31 million euro compared to last year. Amid this, the company also saw a decent improvement in return on sales (RoS) which rose by 32.1 percent.

Here’s What Company’s CEO says about achievement

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “We have achieved yet another record half-year for our company, and take great pride once again in communicating the results. We are really excited about these numbers, delivered with only two models in the range, in a year that we can define as special for Lamborghini. In fact, 2023, in addition to marking the company’s 60th anniversary, has seen the launch of the Revuelto, the first plug-in hybrid in our history, and the presentation of the SC63, the most advanced racing car ever designed by Lamborghini that follows the company’s Direzione Cor Tauri strategy for electrifying the range.”