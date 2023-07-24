Land Rover Defender SVX Spied Ahead of Official Launch, Pics Inside

The premium car manufacturer Land Rover is all set to introduce Defender’s special off-road edition SVX soon. Ahead of the official, the SUV was spotted in heavy camouflage during the testing phase in Germany’s Nurburgring, revealing its overall design structure and some of its important key features.

The report says the upcoming Defender SVX is expected to have the most powerful V8 engine, which will provide an insane performance to the customers. However, the company has yet to release official details about the same.

Upcoming Land Rover Defender SVX

As per the leaked images, the SUV flaunts an updated bumper, extended wheel arches, and aggressive exhaust pipes, which give it a completely tough look and add charm to the overall vehicle.

Land Rover Defender SVX Engine

Report says, the SUV will feature a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 engine, which currently powers the top-of-the-line models of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, originated from BMW. The unit is already present in the United States and produces a max power of 486 bhp and 610 Nm of torque. It has been reported that the latest engine option will replace the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. This unit generates a max power of 608 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque.

As far as how quicker the SVX is concerned, the SUV can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 5.1 seconds.

Land Rover Defender SVX Launch

The brand is likely to launch the performance-oriented SUV in 2025. It is expected that Land Rover might share some related details about the same soon.