Land Rover Expands Defender Range, Introduces Defender 130 Outbound

The luxury car manufacturer Land Rover is expanding its off-roading lineup. In order to woo its target audience, the company has added a new Defender 130 Outbound along with the 368 kW Defender 130 V8 and a new heritage-inspired County Exterior Pack for Defender 11.

Available exclusively with five seats, it brings even greater potential for overland exploration and enables those with active and adventurous lifestyles to pack everything they need to get out and explore. The company said the sole purpose of adding the new addition to the Defender lineup is to offer more choices to their customers in the particular segment.

Know everything about Defender’s new additions

The company has tried every possible thing to make Defender 130 Outbound stand out in the competitive market. Now the off 4×4 comes with a subtle, purposeful look with a Shadow Atlas Matt finish to the bumpers and grille insert, while side vents are finished in Anthracite. To complement the Outbound design, 50.80 cm (20) wheels are finished in Gloss Black.

The Defender 130 lineup is now come with the inclusion of a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine, providing a compelling blend of horsepower, cruising smoothness, and capability. The 130 V8 can go from 0 to 100 kph in as little as 5.7 seconds and can accelerate the SUV from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, credit goes to its 485 bhp of power and 610 Nm of peak torque.

As far as the design and exterior are concerned, it features Quad outboard-mounted exhausts, a sliding panoramic roof with a black contrast roof, ‘V8’ external badging, Matrix LED headlights with signature daytime running lights, darkened tail lights, privacy glass, and 22-inch satin dark grey alloy wheels, which provides an aggressive look to the car.

Moving to the inside, Defender 130 V8 has a Meridian sound system, a head-up display, an interactive driver display, and cabin air purification plus in addition to four-zone climate control, heated third-row seats, and climate seats in the second row.

