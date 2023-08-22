CHANGE LANGUAGE
Land Rover SUV Bursts Into Flames, Driver Escapes Unhurt on Sohna Highway
1-MIN READ

Land Rover SUV Bursts Into Flames, Driver Escapes Unhurt on Sohna Highway

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 16:54 IST

Haryana, India

SUV bursts into flames (Photo: IANS)

SUV bursts into flames (Photo: IANS)

A team from the fire department reached the spot and doused the flames, but by then, the SUV was fully damaged.

A man had a miraculous escape on Tuesday when his Land Rover SUV suddenly caught fire on the Sohna elevated highway near Vatika Chowk and burst into flames.

The estimated cost of the vehicle is around Rs 35 lakhs.
A team from the fire department reached the spot and doused the flames, but by then, the car was fully damaged.
The incident took place at around 11.15 a.m. on Tuesday when the man was heading towards towards Sohna.
The man told the police that as he reached the near Vatika Chowk on the Sohna elevated highway, he noticed that smoke coming out from the bonnet.
He immediately parked the car on the roadside.
Before he could check for the source of the smoke, the car suddenly burst into flames, but he escaped unscathed.
The man informed the fire department, and two fire tenders reached the spot in about 15 minutes to douse the blaze.
Fire officials said they suspect the fire was caused by a short circuit close to the engine, but this has not been ascertained yet.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
first published:August 22, 2023, 16:54 IST
last updated:August 22, 2023, 16:54 IST