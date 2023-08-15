Legendary Off-Roader 'Jonga' Set for Majestic Comeback By Year End

In an exhilarating development, the iconic off-roader ‘Jonga’ is all set to make a comeback by the end of this year. This news has certainly created a buzz amongst the off-roading enthusiasts and military aficionados.

This renowned vehicle, whose name is an acronym for “Jabalpur Ordnance and Gun Assembly," is said to be witnessing a successful comeback under the capable leadership of the Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ) in India. Notably, the VFJ presently functions under the authority of the Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), whose proud headquarters are located in the vibrant city of Chennai. This institutional powerhouse holds the intellectual property rights for the indomitable Jonga.

Reveling in this exciting development, Sanjeev Bhola, the sagacious Senior General Manager at VFJ, revealed to the media that the ambitious Jonga revival project has already ascended to an advanced stage of realization. Bhola passionately expressed his dedication to steering this venture to unprecedented heights.

The impending reincarnation of the Jonga is poised to be underpinned by the cutting-edge VFJ technology. Additionally, the revived legend will sport a longer and wider frame, with a powerful 148 BHP engine driving its muscularity. The new avatar will skillfully enter the 2,000 kg kerb weight category as a powerful demonstration of its progress. The restored masterpiece will also come equipped with new amenities that have been carefully integrated to fulfil contemporary demands.

As per reports, the return of the Jonga is similar to a phoenix rising from the ashes. The vehicle is likely to grace the globe by year’s end, placing an exclamation point on 365 days of automotive excellence.