Lexus India to Launch Pre-Owned Car Vertical in 2024, Details Inside
1-MIN READ

Lexus India to Launch Pre-Owned Car Vertical in 2024, Details Inside

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 12:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Lexus LBX (Photo: Lexus)

Lexus India plans to launch a pre-owned car vertical in 2024, offering customers a structured program and potential buyback scheme for their luxury vehicles.

In a strategic move to tap into the thriving used car market of India, Lexus, the esteemed luxury arm of Toyota, is gearing up to unveil its much-anticipated pre-owned car vertical next year.

Naveen Soni, the President of Lexus India, has divulged that the company is actively mulling over the introduction of a meticulously planned and structured pre-owned car program. With an aim to cater to customers who aspire to trade in their existing vehicles and embrace the allure of newer wheels, Soni stated, “The time is ripe for at least some centers to transition into standalone used car outlets."

The prestigious automaker plans to initially launch its pre-owned car program in select dealerships, meticulously gauging their business viability. Additionally, the brand is exploring the possibility of introducing a compelling short buyback scheme, further enhancing the allure of owning a Lexus.

Currently, Lexus already boasts an impressive lineup of premium models in the Indian market, flaunting coveted offerings such as the NX, RX, and LX SUVs, the ES and LS sedans, and the LC500h sports car. Moreover, Soni has tantalized car enthusiasts with the revelation that Lexus could grace the Indian roads with its maiden electric vehicle by 2025, propelling the nation’s automobile sector into an electrifying era.

As anticipation builds and the wheels of progress turn, Lexus’ foray into the pre-owned car segment is expected to be a game-changer, providing Indian car buyers with access to opulent rides while fueling the brand’s quest for innovation and expansion. Stay tuned as we unveil further updates on this exciting automotive journey!

Samreen Pall
first published:July 24, 2023, 12:24 IST
last updated:July 24, 2023, 12:24 IST