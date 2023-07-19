Looking to Buy VIP Number for Your Car? Here's Complete Step-By-Step Guide

As the choices of cars increase with each day passing, customers are getting a lot of options to personalize their four-wheelers as per their needs. Recently, it also has been seen that people are getting more obsessed with the fancy or VIP registration number plates in order to stand out among the crowd.

If you are also someone from that group, who has been searching for how to get one. Then, do not worry. We have got your back. In this article, we created a step-by-step guide, which will help you to purchase a VIP number plate for your vehicle. Scroll down to read the processor.

Here’s a Complete Guide to Get VIP or Fancy Registration Number Plate

Interested customers are advised to visit first on the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) or click here to reach directly.

After visiting, register yourself as Public User by filling in all logging details on the portal.

Once done, the portal will ask the user to select a fancy number, which they wish to bid for.

After clicking on the selected number, the user will be asked to pay the required non-refundable fees for registration and reservation. To note, fees can be paid via Internet banking, UPI, or any other online payment mode.

After fulfilling all the formalities, the customers will be asked to bid for the VIP registration number. All the process will be held online, and the one who bids highest for the same, becomes the owner of the number.

Last but not least, after winning the bidding, the customers will have to pay the bidding amount online.

After payment gets complete, the owner gets the confirmation message on the registered mobile number.

For further related information, visit the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway website.