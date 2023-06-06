Lucknow Metro: Record-Breaking Ridership Achieved in May 2023, Emerges as Preferred Choice of Commuters

In a groundbreaking milestone, the Lucknow Metro witnessed its highest-ever monthly ridership in May 2023, with a staggering 20.93 lakh commuters availing the services over the course of 31 days. This remarkable feat surpassed the previous record set in December 2022, when 20.47 lakh passengers utilized the metro network.

The affordability of fares, comparable to buses and auto-rickshaws, coupled with the scorching heat, have made the Lucknow Metro the preferred choice among commuters seeking a swift and air-conditioned travel experience.

Analysis of ridership data revealed that on May 30, the Lucknow Metro recorded a peak ridership of 79,656, signifying the immense popularity of the service throughout the month. However, it is worth noting that the highest-ever ridership in the history of the city’s metro service was registered on October 15, 2022, with an astounding 91,834 passengers.

Speaking on the matter, an official from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) stated, “In addition to various factors, the success can be attributed to extensive awareness campaigns, small-scale business carnivals, celebratory events such as birthdays, and pre-wedding shoots held within the metro premises. These initiatives have significantly enhanced the public’s perception of this mode of transportation."

Expressing his delight, Sushil Kumar, Managing Director of UPMRC, said, “The remarkable figures reflect the immense trust and confidence that commuters place in the Lucknow Metro. Our commitment to providing clean, safe, convenient, accessible, and swift travel experiences will remain unwavering in the future as well."

The Lucknow Metro’s exceptional achievement in May 2023 establishes its position as the city’s favored mode of public transport. As the metro network expands further and continues to prioritize the needs of its passengers, it is expected to witness a surge in ridership, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable and efficient urban transportation system.